Empowered Funds LLC Sells 12,504 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 17,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,042,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $126,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,066 shares of company stock worth $7,136,287 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. 732,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,347. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

