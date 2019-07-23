Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,901,000 after purchasing an additional 115,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Everbridge by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 254,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Everbridge by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $22,561,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,925 shares of company stock worth $35,605,056. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,140. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

