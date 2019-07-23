Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,592,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,052. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $169,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $755,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.99.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.