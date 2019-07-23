Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,713,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 524,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 473,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,682,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 120,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 300,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 299,780 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on URBN. Nomura boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush set a $26.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.49.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,923. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

