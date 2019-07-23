Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $681,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,440 shares in the company, valued at $23,320,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.48. 227,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,803. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

