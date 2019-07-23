Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 214,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.36 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $59,704.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,804.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

