Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 1,320,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,040. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.