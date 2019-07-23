ELM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,263. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

