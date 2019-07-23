ELM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,436,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 841,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

In related news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,186,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,928,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. 3,925,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

