ELM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,137,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.79. 23,725,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,866,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $194.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.