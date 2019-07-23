Ellenbecker Investment Group Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $1,227,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 362,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $102.44.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

