Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 715 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV remained flat at $$95.30 during trading on Tuesday. 2,926,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

