Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

ESTC stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,976. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of -53.80. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $5,853,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 658,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $53,618,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,518,440 shares of company stock valued at $121,158,994 in the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

