Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $958,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,393,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,601,000 after buying an additional 1,055,300 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,249,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,165,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,566,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,190,000 after purchasing an additional 388,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,653 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,956,260.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,365.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 27,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $962,300.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,744.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,591 shares of company stock worth $4,427,861. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 696,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $197.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

