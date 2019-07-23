Eii Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,661,000 after purchasing an additional 282,603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,958,000 after purchasing an additional 372,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,522,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,828,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,906,000 after buying an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NYSE REG traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. 590,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,299. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $286.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.