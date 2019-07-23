Eii Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. 167,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.12 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

