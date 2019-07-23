Eii Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $23,694,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $10,813,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 181.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 205,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. 278,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.03 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 14.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

