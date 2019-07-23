Eii Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,272,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,447,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised Cerner from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 6,885,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,473. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 87.48, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.11 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.