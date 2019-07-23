EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 247 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,818,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $674,537,000 after purchasing an additional 332,210 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. 3,901,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,290. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Mizuho began coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

