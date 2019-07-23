EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 27,085 Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.23. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

