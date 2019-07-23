EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 761 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.48. 659,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 15,949 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $2,720,101.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,356 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $233,489.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319. 16.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

