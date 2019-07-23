EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $813,000 Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.35. 887,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $207.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $925,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

