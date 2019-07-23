EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.01. 2,465,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,357. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

