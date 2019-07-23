EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.81. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

