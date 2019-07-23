EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $146,268.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $726,560.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,398 shares of company stock worth $3,370,084. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.30 price target on the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 10,049,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,849,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

