Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $71.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.