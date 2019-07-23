EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EASYJET PLC/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

