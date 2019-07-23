easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Sigmaroc from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 63 ($0.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.59).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,107.50 ($14.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 956.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.70).

In related news, insider John Barton acquired 11,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,220 ($129,648.50). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,032 shares of company stock worth $9,952,608.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

