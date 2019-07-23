Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EGP opened at $116.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.81. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.28.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

