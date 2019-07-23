Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 56,388 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,388 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of VF worth $32,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 161,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VF by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in VF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in VF by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.27. 1,767,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

