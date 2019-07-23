Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 160,645 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,645 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in General Mills by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,905. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

