Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $40.90 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $40,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,478,000 after buying an additional 125,888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 499.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 68.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 83,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after buying an additional 61,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.04. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $127.84 and a 52 week high of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

