Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $11,390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,376 shares of company stock worth $25,827,934 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 10,276,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

