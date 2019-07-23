Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 969,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $56,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 492.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 84,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 294.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 76,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,143,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 108.1% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $150.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

XPO traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $65.86. 1,256,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,926. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.30%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

