Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $67,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.63. 262,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,408. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $78.62 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

