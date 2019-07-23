Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,357 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.07% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1,220.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 268,228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.90 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE:SID traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

