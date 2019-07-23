Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,633,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,356,000 after buying an additional 1,662,505 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,138,000 after buying an additional 916,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,717,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,400,000 after buying an additional 371,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 407.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,045 shares in the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,625. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

