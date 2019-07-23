Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $7.48 Million Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Nice accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.09% of Nice worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $147.86. 201,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.54 and a 1-year high of $150.18.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

