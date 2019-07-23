Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,999 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in AES were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AES by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 2,965,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. AES Corp has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 2,582,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 2,482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

