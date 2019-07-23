Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 35,191 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,935,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,490,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,946,000 after buying an additional 627,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.47. 508,122 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.56.

