Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 31,489 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,946 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.06% of Cree worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 501.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.46 per share, for a total transaction of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.16.

CREE traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 795,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

