DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0017

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $204,049.00 and $7,032.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00917427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.