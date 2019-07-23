DogeCash Hits Market Cap of $94,774.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market cap of $94,774.00 and $414.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003093 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 254.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005524 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

