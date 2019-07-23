DNB Asset Management AS Sells 46,223 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,223 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up about 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $116,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $73,734,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,553,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,020,000 after acquiring an additional 635,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,616,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 398,372 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,603,000 after acquiring an additional 368,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 283,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

XRAY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 561,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.60 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $489,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and have sold 138,922 shares worth $7,631,805. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

