DNB Asset Management AS Sells 301 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Iqvia worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iqvia in the first quarter worth $27,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 306.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,802. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.55. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,080 shares of company stock worth $36,121,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

