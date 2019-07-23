DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 155,814 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.32% of Chemours worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.39 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 2,052,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.51. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

