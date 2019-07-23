DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 25,719 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,332,000 after buying an additional 835,915 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 433,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 72,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.99.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $169,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $755,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

