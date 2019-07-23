DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,151,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,691,907,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 625,285 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 647 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $101,184.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,884.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $1,063,958.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,382,838. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,627,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,352. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

