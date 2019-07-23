DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,702 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 156,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Biogen by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,888.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.48 per share, with a total value of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.36.

Biogen stock traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

