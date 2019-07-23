DNB Asset Management AS Has $70.91 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,284 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $70,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 72.6% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,999 shares of company stock worth $752,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research set a $32.50 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,070. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.